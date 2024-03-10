Biden, Trump campaigns release dueling ads about president age

Sydney Sweeney on ‘Euphoria,’ ‘White Lotus,’ and path to stardom
The general election campaign is now underway with both President Biden and former President Trump holding rallies in Georgia as both campaigns released new ads on president age. NBC’s Aaron Gilchrist reports for Sunday TODAY.March 10, 2024
