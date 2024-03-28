Clinton, Obama, celebs to join Biden in NYC for fundraising event

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

President Joe Biden is preparing to hold a star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with former Presidents Obama and Clinton. Stephen Colbert is set to moderate the conversation with appearances from Lizzo, Queen Latifah and Ben Platt expected. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.March 28, 2024