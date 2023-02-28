IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Supreme Court to weigh Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

TODAY

Supreme Court to weigh Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

02:09

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether President Biden can legally cancel student loan debt – a move that would forgive up to $20,000 in federal loans for most borrowers. NBC legal correspondent Laura Jarret reports on the high-stakes battle for TODAY.Feb. 28, 2023

    Supreme Court to weigh Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

