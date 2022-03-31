Putin feels misled by his military amid fighting in Ukraine, US claims
The White House reportedly is considering releasing barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in hopes of easing the spike in gas prices now hitting Americans. Meanwhile, U.S. officials allege Russian President Vladimir Putin is being kept in the dark by his own advisers. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.March 31, 2022
