TODAY

Biden highlights infrastructure needs following a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania

02:48

Just hours before President Biden was set to arrive to discuss his infrastructure plan and how it will fix thousands of bridges across the country, a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed, injuring 10. Officials are now investigating the collapse, which Biden says emphasizes the need for his infrastructure agenda. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 29, 2022

