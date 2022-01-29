Biden highlights infrastructure needs following a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania
Just hours before President Biden was set to arrive to discuss his infrastructure plan and how it will fix thousands of bridges across the country, a Pittsburgh bridge collapsed, injuring 10. Officials are now investigating the collapse, which Biden says emphasizes the need for his infrastructure agenda. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 29, 2022
