Author of new book about Mueller probe: Trump tried to impede investigation

Andrew Weissmann was at the heart of special counsel Robert Muller’s team when they probed Russian interference in the 2016 election. Now he joins TODAY to talk about his new book about the investigation, “Where Law Ends.” Commenting on The New York Times report on the president’s taxes and debts, he says: “My question is: Who does he owe that money to?” He also says that while the Mueller investigation did many things right, “we did not do a full financial investigation relating to the president.”