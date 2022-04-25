IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Make a perfect cup of coffee with these 6 Consumer Reports-approved items

  • Stranger helps Jenna Bush Hager after her zipper split

    Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing

    Trey McBride set to be one of the first NFL draft pick with same-sex parents

  • Former TODAY co-host Jim Hartz dies at 82

  • Family and friends mourn death of track star Sarah Shulze

  • Infant among civilians killed in Odesa attack

  • Sheinelle Jones remembers her late grandfather Dr. Val Brown Sr.

  • Midair plane swap goes wrong; FAA launches investigation

  • Powerball jackpot reaches $421 million

  • Supreme Court to tackle case of praying football coach

  • Firefighter killed, 8 others injured in New York City fire

  • Heavy rain in Texas leads to flood watches

  • Mask confusion continues as several colleges reinstate policies

  • GOP lawmakers head to southern border to spotlight Title 42

  • Emmanuel Macron defeats Marine Le Pen to win re-election

  • Why President Biden did not travel with top officials to Ukraine

  • Blinken and Austin visit Kyiv for high-stakes meeting with Zelenskyy

  • $800,000 Virginia home sold with basement squatter included

  • Confusion strikes as judge rules CDC can’t enforce mask mandate

  • Macron vs. Le Pen: France braces for its presidential results

TODAY

Author Amy McCulloch uses extreme climbs to inspire her writing

Author Amy McCulloch has been from the top of one of the tallest peaks on Earth to the bottom of the world in Antarctica, using her experiences in extreme environments to inspire her latest novel, “Breathless.” TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones shares her story.April 25, 2022

