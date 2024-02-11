Are massive sports stadiums worth taxpayers’ money?

Kidney donor meets recipient for first time in Sunday Mug Shot
For the first time ever, the Super Bowl is in Las Vegas and it’s all thanks to a state-of-the-art stadium that cost taxpayers a pretty penny. Local communities are told stadiums will bring jobs and boost income levels, but economists say many stadium investments have not paid off for their cities. NBC’s David Noriega reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Feb. 11, 2024