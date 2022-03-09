Andy Warhol subject of new Netflix documentary

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Netflix has released a new documentary series based on the posthumously published, “Andy Warhol Diaries.” The series uses artificial intelligence to bring Warhol’s voice back to life as he recalls recovering from being shot in 1968.
March 9, 2022 Read More
