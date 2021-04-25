Andrew Brown Jr.’s family and community demand bodycam footage

Amid protests and demands from officials to release body camera footage related to the police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., the sheriff of Pasquotank County, North Carolina, who was asked to resign by civil rights leaders on Saturday, says he also wants transparency. “We want the body camera footage made public. Some people have falsely claimed that my office has the power to do so. That’s not true. Only a judge can release the video,” he said. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Sunday TODAY.