IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jenna Bush Hager’s June 2022 book club pick is a novel about female friendship

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars at the box office for second weekend

    01:15

  • Founding Bon Jovi band member Alec John Such dies at 70

    00:31

  • US veterans return to France to mark D-Day anniversary

    04:13

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote

    00:26

  • Queen Elizabeth makes balcony appearance on last day of Jubilee

    03:21

  • US, South Korea respond to North Korea with missile tests

    00:25

  • South Florida cleans up after weekend of torrential rainfall

    01:22

  • Putin issues warning if allies send Ukraine long-range weapons

    02:21

  • Jan. 6 committee to televise hearings beginning Thursday

    02:24
  • Now Playing

    Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

    02:30
  • UP NEXT

    Back-to-back weekend mass shootings leave 5 dead, 23 injured

    02:49

  • Woman hailed as hero after bouncing possum from Brooklyn bar

    03:42

  • Boys welcome their military dad home with Sunday Mugs

    01:21

  • Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

    02:16

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

    05:05

  • Queen Elizabeth’s health under concern as Jubilee wraps up

    01:55

  • Tropical storm Alex picks up speed after devastating Florida

    01:36

  • Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula production after shutdown

    01:55

  • 3 dead, at least 11 injured in South Street shooting in Philadelphia

    00:16

TODAY

Analysts predict national gas average will reach $6 by Labor Day

02:30

The national average for a gallon of gas continues to break records, with some cities seeing prices rise to nearly $10 a gallon. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY on what’s behind the spike.June 6, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars at the box office for second weekend

    01:15

  • Founding Bon Jovi band member Alec John Such dies at 70

    00:31

  • US veterans return to France to mark D-Day anniversary

    04:13

  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote

    00:26

  • Queen Elizabeth makes balcony appearance on last day of Jubilee

    03:21

  • US, South Korea respond to North Korea with missile tests

    00:25

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All