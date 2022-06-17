Amber Heard reveals evidence that would have left impact with jury

Retiring custodian surprised with mustache sendoff from school00:58
- Now Playing
Amber Heard reveals evidence that would have left impact with jury00:55
- UP NEXT
Can the Scandinavian sleep method help couples avoid fights?02:11
Blazing heat waves could leave Americans in the dark this summer02:51
Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage03:05
Video reveals floods destroyed miles of Yellowstone National Park00:26
5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of student00:27
UK approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradition to US00:27
Families of missing US veterans in Ukraine fear their capture02:15
Jan 6. hearing reveals Mike Pence was within 40 feet of rioters02:26
2 people killed, 1 injured in Alabama church mass shooting01:46
Biden says a recession is ‘not inevitable,’ following market plunge02:21
Emma Thompson talks navigating activism in the spotlight02:19
Surfing sisters’ mission to protect the ocean from climate change05:07
Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin talks NFTs, new focus on 'something legal'05:24
Watch: Teen saves driver who accidentally plunged car into water01:37
Did Chinese researchers pick up signals from alien civilizations?01:58
Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone02:40
Ford recalls nearly 3M vehicles over risk of rolling while parked00:27
Reagan shooter John Hinckley, Jr. free of all court oversight00:25
Retiring custodian surprised with mustache sendoff from school00:58
- Now Playing
Amber Heard reveals evidence that would have left impact with jury00:55
- UP NEXT
Can the Scandinavian sleep method help couples avoid fights?02:11
Blazing heat waves could leave Americans in the dark this summer02:51
Airlines race to deliver summer flight demands amid pilot shortage03:05
Video reveals floods destroyed miles of Yellowstone National Park00:26
Play All
Play All