Alaska Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid union dispute
Alaska Airlines has canceled dozens of West Coast flights this weekend after off-duty pilots picketed over stalled contract negotiations. More than 15,000 passengers were stranded in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.April 2, 2022
