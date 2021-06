TODAY’s Al Roker, a multiple Guinness World Record holder thanks to the TODAY tradition of Rokerthon, now Al teams up with NBC affiliates across the country as he launches the Rokerthon Summer Weather Relay, this time aiming for a record in Most People in an Online Weather Reporting Video Relay. Rebecca Barry, meteorologist for WFLA-TV, kicks things off from Clearwater Beach in Florida. Watch on TODAY All Day.