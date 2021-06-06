IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We found everything that's trending in summer fashion — for $40 or less

TODAY

After having too much to drink, man mistakenly wakes up in Airbnb rented by cops

04:12

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the woman in California who went viral for shoving a bear to save her dogs in a wild backyard standoff; the hotel pool with a transparent bottom that sits between two buildings 115 feet in the air; the Wilberforce University graduates who were surprised to find out any debt to the school had been forgiven; and the 19-year who had too much to drink and ended up entering and falling asleep in an Airbnb being rented by police officers.June 6, 2021

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All