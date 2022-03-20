IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book 08:07 Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot 01:03
Now Playing
9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine 03:11
UP NEXT
Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor 01:42 Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience 03:29 This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation 04:37 Texas wildfires continue to burn out of control, expected to get worse 00:19 5 LA County law enforcement officers survive helicopter crash 00:18 1 killed at Arkansas car show, as many as 20 wounded 00:20 Chuck Todd: ‘How long is NATO going to sit back and watch Russia intentionally target civilians?’ 02:12 Biden to attend NATO and EU summits as Ukraine war rages on 01:36 Russia bombs art school turned shelter: Mariupol ‘wiped off the face of the Earth’ 02:33 Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’ 08:06 4 adorable hedgehogs get cozy for Sunday Mug Shots 01:09 Thousands of Ukrainians tie the knot during Russian invasion 03:14 Maggy Hurchulla, groundbreaking environmentalist, dies at 81 01:57 Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future? 03:50 How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world 04:25 Snowy winter storm leads to massive vehicle pile-up in Pennsylvania 00:19 Two MoMA employees stabbed by man whose membership was revoked 00:23 9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine 03:11
Hallie Jackson runs through the Highs and Lows of the week on Sunday TODAY, including the heroic efforts of a man named Bryan Stern who is using his organization, Project Dynamo, to rescue families, children and pets fleeing Ukraine; singer Rod Stewart filling the potholes that stop his Ferrari from sailing down the street; and a boy on a zipline accidentally interrupting a sloth’s “hang sesh.”
March 20, 2022 Read More Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book 08:07 Couple in Brooklyn ties the knot with a Sunday Mug Shot 01:03
Now Playing
9/11 first responder risks his life rescuing families in Ukraine 03:11
UP NEXT
Remembering Merri Dee: Kidnapping survivor, Chicago TV anchor 01:42 Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience 03:29 This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation 04:37