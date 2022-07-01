IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

86-year-old flight attendant honored for 65-year career

Betty Nash is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the longest-serving flight attendant in the world – a whopping 65 years! She began flying when tickets cost $12 and you did not need a reservation.July 1, 2022

