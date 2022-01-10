IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022

    04:50

  • Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41

  • ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

  • ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series

    01:01

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing

    05:32

  • 2022 Golden Globe Awards: Here are the big winners

    01:10

  • Tara Lipinski bets on Nathan Chen for gold at 2022 Winter Olympics

    03:08

  • Sidney Poitier: A look back at the Hollywood legend’s remarkable career

    02:25

  • Concerns grow over reports of Apple AirTags being used to stalk people

    04:56
  • Now Playing

    2 hospitalized after getting blasted with freezing water on ski lift

    00:25
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Pilot pulled from plane seconds before train crashes through wreckage

    00:41

  • Novak Djokovic allowed out of detention, but will he compete in Australian open?

    02:13

  • US, Russia to meet amid tensions over troop buildup along Ukraine border

    02:30

  • COVID-19 surge fueling hospital staffing shortages

    02:15

  • Frigid temperatures strike Midwest and Northeast

    03:10

  • Massive apartment fire in the Bronx leaves 19 dead

    02:41

  • Savannah Guthrie tests positive for COVID-19

    00:31

  • Remembering Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ star who died at 65

    03:35

  • ‘Full House’ star Bob Saget dies at 65

    01:04

TODAY

2 hospitalized after getting blasted with freezing water on ski lift

00:25

Two people were hospitalized after getting blasted with freezing cold water while on a chair lift at a North Carolina ski resort. Officials say it happened after a skier ran into a water-and-air hydrant causing it to burst.Jan. 10, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022

    04:50

  • Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media

    00:41

  • ‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast

    00:40

  • ‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series

    01:01

  • Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee

    00:46

  • Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing

    05:32

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All