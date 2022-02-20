‘New Orleans Four’ members recall horrific scenes of segregation and racism
In 1960, Ruby Bridges was a six-year-old girl who just wanted to go to school. In doing so, she became an icon in the fight for desegregation. For the first time ever, the three other brave women who went to school with Bridges share their story on Sunday TODAY. NBC’s Rehema Ellis reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Feb. 20, 2022
