Holiday forecast: Winter storms batter West Coast

Dangerous weather conditions are dampening Christmas for millions out West, with residents from western Washington and Arizona facing flash flood warnings. Heavy rain and mudslides sparked evacuations in Southern California while the Pacific Northwest braces for rare snow and freezing temperatures. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports the Christmas forecast for Weekend TODAY.
Dec. 25, 2021
