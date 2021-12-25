Holiday forecast: Winter storms batter West Coast

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dangerous weather conditions are dampening Christmas for millions out West, with residents from western Washington and Arizona facing flash flood warnings. Heavy rain and mudslides sparked evacuations in Southern California while the Pacific Northwest braces for rare snow and freezing temperatures. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports the Christmas forecast for Weekend TODAY.Dec. 25, 2021

Rising temperatures, extreme drought and giant wildfires batter Colorado ski industry

