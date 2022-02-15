‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ trailer: Get exclusive first look at sequel
00:55
TODAY has an exclusive first look at the new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel to “Downtown Abbey.” The preview reveals that family secrets will bring the characters to a new adventure in the south of France. The movie hits theaters on May 20.Feb. 15, 2022
'Lucy and Desi' tells the story of the power couple's rise to fame
'The Courtship': Get a first look at new NBC reality dating show
'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer teases Anthony and Kate's steamy romance
TikTok star Ajani Huff teaches Hoda, Jenna and special guests an original dance
Hoda, Jenna and special guests dish on juicy topics during Galentine's Day bash