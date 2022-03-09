IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Florida Senate passes 'Don't Say Gay' bill

00:26

Florida lawmakers passed a bill referred to by its opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, which bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom to young students. Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will sign the bill into law while critics say the bill unfairly targets LGBTQ youth.March 9, 2022

