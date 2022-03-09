Florida lawmakers passed a bill referred to by its opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom to young students. Governor Ron DeSantis has signaled that he will sign the bill into law while critics say the bill unfairly targets LGBTQ youth.March 9, 2022
Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
