‘A Christmas Story’ sequel: More original cast members reprising roles
The classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story” is getting a sequel, and you’re sure to recognize the cast. Back in January, the original star, Peter Billingsley, announced he would reprise his role as Ralphie, and now even more original cast members are signing on to the film. Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R. D. Robb, are all reprising their roles.Feb. 16, 2022
