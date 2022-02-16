‘A Christmas Story’ sequel: More original cast members reprising roles

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story” is getting a sequel, and you’re sure to recognize the cast. Back in January, the original star, Peter Billingsley, announced he would reprise his role as Ralphie, and now even more original cast members are signing on to the film. Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R. D. Robb, are all reprising their roles.Feb. 16, 2022

