Zendaya not helping Tom Holland dating rumors, shares her favorite things about him

Zendaya has high praise for how her "Spider-Man" co-star and rumored boyfriend Tom Holland carries himself on and off screen.

"There are many things, obviously, that I appreciate," Zendaya, 25, told InStyle. "In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well."

Zendaya originated the character of Michelle Jones in the 2017 film "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Her initials, MJ, are an homage to Mary Jane Watson, who was a love interest of Peter Parker in the "Spider-Man" comic books.

Tom Holland and Zendaya posed together at the premiere of' "Spider-Man: Far From Home" on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Zendaya and Holland will next be seen onscreen together in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which will be released on Dec. 17. Just as he takes the role seriously greeting starstruck kids he meets, Zendaya added that Holland is also a perfectionist on the set.

"Our director allowed me to come in every day (of the shoot), and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that," she said.

Holland sounds like the ultimate professional when it comes to his craft, however Zendaya said he knows how to unwind when the cameras are off.

"Yeah, he's a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat," she said.

The costars haven't officially confirmed their rumored romance, however Holland penned a sweet birthday tribute to Zendaya in September, referring to his costar as "My MJ."