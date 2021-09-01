'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland posts sweet birthday tribute to Zendaya: 'My MJ'

Tom Holland's Spidey sense was tingling as he celebrated Zendaya’s 25th birthday with a cute message on Instagram.

“My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx,” he wrote, sharing a photo of Zendaya resting her head on his shoulder and snapping a mirror selfie.

Zendaya and Holland, 25, played high school sweethearts in 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home," and they are set to reprise their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle Jones, better known as MJ, in the upcoming sequel “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The pair’s cozy pose in this recent photo — not to mention Holland calling Zendaya “my MJ” — only further fueled recent rumors that the two are a couple in real life, as well.

Holland and Zendaya have never publicly said they are in a relationship. Earlier this year, Holland did open up about how his “Spider-Man” co-star helped him feel more comfortable interacting with fans.

“Talking to Zendaya’s helped me a lot, actually,” he told British GQ in April. “I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d--- to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they’d want a picture with me or signature or whatever. I’d have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?’ Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland in June 2017. Fotonoticias / FilmMagic

When asked about his off-screen relationship with Zendaya, Holland suggested the romance rumors based on their social media posts are overblown, and spoke more generally about the difficulties of dating in the public eye.

“You mean, because I tagged Zendaya over my groin in an Instagram post?” he said. “That was so funny; it was obviously a mistake. But in all seriousness, it is also incredibly frustrating. It’s very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it’s not just happening between the two of you, it’s happening in front of the entire world. And it can be very complicated. It’s one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career.”