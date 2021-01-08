Netflix debuts steamy trailer for new film 'Malcolm & Marie,' starring Zendaya

Netflix just debuted the trailer for a new film starring Zendaya, and we have to say: we really, really, really want to see this.

Helmed by writer and director Sam Levinson, "Malcom & Marie" features Zendaya and "Tenet" star John David Washington. The black-and-white film follows a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) after they return home following a premiere for his latest work. From there, "the evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love," according to a statement from Netflix.

"Working with cinematographer Marcell Rev, Levinson creates a film of rare originality; an ode to the great Hollywood romances as well as a heartfelt expression of faith in the medium's future," the statement added.

According to Variety, it was one of the first major motion pictures to film amid the pandemic, with production going to great lengths to keep the set COVID-19 free. Also noteworthy is that Netflix purchased the film for a whopping $30 million after previewing it at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

“I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my ‘Euphoria’ family, for coming together during such uncertain times," Levinson said at the time of the deal. "We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world.”

Levinson and Zendaya worked together on "Euphoria," the hit HBO series that brought Zendaya her first Emmy. The 24-year-old actor made history with that win, not only for becoming the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category, but also for being the first Black actor to take this trophy since "How To Get Away With Murder's" Viola Davis in 2015. Levinson based the series on his own battle with drug addiction.

"I appreciate you so much; you're my family," said Zendaya of her character, addressing Levinson when she won the trophy. "I'm so grateful for Rue. I'm so grateful that you trusted me with your story."

"I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating," she added. "But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people. And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you."