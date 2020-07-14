3 tips for organizing the most annoying drawer in your house

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We all have at least one of those dreaded, jam-packed drawers filled to the brim with ... what even is it? Half a deck of playing cards? A silicone straw to help save the turtles? Does this pen have ink in it? Is this a calendar from ... 2017?

The junk drawer is where the things we can’t bear to throw away live. It’s literally, as the name suggests, a drawer for junk. Can it be salvaged? I think so.

At the beginning of quarantine, when I thought we’d be locked down for three weeks maximum, I made a to-do list for myself. I hoped that keeping myself busy with projects (replanting plants, bleaching all of my whites, flipping the mattress) would help the time pass faster. It absolutely did not, but revamping my junk drawer did help ease my mind (relatively speaking).

Here are three easy steps you can follow to organize the messiest drawer in your home — whether it's in your kitchen, your bedside table or even your bathroom.

1. Be precise with your measurements.

My junk drawer is the same size as my silverware drawer, about 24 inches by 20 inches. I began my search with Pinterest and it seems I wasn't the only one with this brilliant idea. The top suggestions? Buy organizing bins (duh) or make your own with tissue boxes (unfortunately, I am not crafty).

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The most important thing to remember when buying drawer bins is to measure very specifically; as in to the millimeter. You want bins that will perfectly fit. Not that will basically fit, not that will sort of fit, not that won’t fit. They have to fit. Measure! It’s an extra step but it really will save you time, money and the headache of returning bins that don’t work for your drawer.