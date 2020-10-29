Harry Styles feeds pet fish, drinks tea and leaves note at fan's home while she's out

Oh 2020, what will you bring us next?

On the upside, this story does not have anything to do with the coronavirus or murder hornets.

Instead, it's just your totally normal story about a former boy band pop star turned super successful solo artist, who had his car break down in a regular neighborhood only to be helped by a friendly dad.

In a now-private Instagram post on Wednesday, apparent Styles superfan Theadora shared photos of the 26-year-old singer feeding her fish and the note he left her, according to multiple reports.

“Just came home and found out who was house sitting…” Theadora captioned the post. According to Vulture, Styles signed her copy of "Fine Line," his 2019 album and drew a mask on himself because, you know, 2020.

He also wrote her the following note:

“Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish,” Harry wrote. “Tell you dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show.”

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting... 😶” (©️theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

Ironically, Styles' latest music video released this week features him successfully driving around Italy. The scenes in "Golden" show him running in slow motion and driving a convertible through stunning, picturesque scenes. To add to the irony of this strange tale, in Styles' January music video for "Adore You," he rescues a fish and takes care of it — adoringly, of course — until the fish has to return to the sea.

Both "Adore You" and "Golden" were tracks released off "Fine Line." His song "Watermelon Sugar," from the same album, peaked in the number one spot on the Billboard charts in August 2020.

One final irony? Theadora's now-private Instagram bio says the fish is named Harry.