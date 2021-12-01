Zendaya sports a golden spine — yes, you read that right — on the red carpet

From the front, Zendaya’s latest red carpet gown looked like a simple black dress with a high neck and elbow-length sleeves.

But the back was a different story!

Zendaya looked stunning in the skeleton-inspired gown. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

The "Malcolm & Marie" star's backless dress was held together by an elaborate metal cage that looked like a golden spine with ribs fanning out to the sides. The spine transformed into twin snake heads with glittering eyes that reached up to her shoulder blades.

The dress was a vintage look from Italian designer Roberto Cavalli. Marc Piasecki / WireImage

Zendaya, 25, wore the dramatic dress as she attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France, this week. The annual event honors the world's top male soccer players.

The skeleton-inspired gown was a vintage look from the 2000 fall/winter collection of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli, which is known for its snake-inspired designs.

Designer Fausto Puglisi, who created a re-edited version of the look for Zendaya, shared a close-up photo of the gown’s back.

“I love Zendaya since day ONE! ❤️ I re edited this frock for My girl ! Custom made for a Queen! ❤️I’m in Heaven! ✨Beyond!” he captioned the photo, which Zendaya shared in her Instagram story.

He also posted a concept illustration of Zendaya wearing the gown.

Roberto Cavalli also shared detailed photos of the dress on Instagram, describing the back as a “spine jewel golden cage linked by micro golden chains.”

She kept her hairstyle and accessories simple. Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images

For the event, the “Spider-Man” star wore her hair in a simple, pinned-up bob, ensuring that her hair wouldn’t cover her gown's show-stopping feature. She accessorized with golden hoops that echoed the warm, metallic hue of her spine accessory.

Some fans wondered if her dress was a subtle tribute to “Spider-Man” villain Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, who has four metallic tentacles extending from his back. When a fan pointed out this theory, Zendaya appeared to confirm it by reposting it in her Instagram story with the comment, “We love a reference,” according to Glamour.

Zendaya was joined at the event by her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-star, Tom Holland. Some wondered if this was their public outing as a couple since opening up about their rumored romance in recent interviews with GQ. However, they have not officially confirmed their relationship.