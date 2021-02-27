Zendaya inspired 'Spider-Man' co-star Tom Holland to be nicer to fans

We all get by with a little help from our friends, and it seems that celebs are no different.

Tom Holland received some helpful advice from Zendaya, his "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star, after she caught whiff that he may not be the nicest person around his fans. The 24-year-old actor opened up on the life-altering advice his friend gave him that reframed his perspective and changed him for the better.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the "Spider-Man : Homecoming" photocall at The Ham Yard Hotel on June 15, 2017 in London, England. Karwai Tang / WireImage

“Talking to Zendaya’s helped me a lot, actually,” he told British GQ. “I used to come across sometimes as a bit of a d--k to fans, mainly as I was always so surprised that they’d want a picture with me or signature or whatever."

Holland, who was born and raised in the United Kingdom, blamed his environment for shaping his stone-cold approach to fans. He explained, "I’d have the typical Londoner reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?’"

But Holland said Zendaya, who also stars in "Malcom & Marie," called him out on his behavior and convinced him to examine his attitude. "Zendaya spotted this and quickly told me that this sort of reaction was going to be more aggro than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I am able to be more comfortable in public,” he revealed.

Holland and Zendaya will star in the final installment of the latest live-action "Spider-Man" trilogy. The British actor stars as Peter Parker, whose alter ego is Spider-Man, while Zendaya stars as M.J, Parker's girlfriend. For two actors both in their mid 20s, Holland says it's a bit of an adjustment to go back in time again