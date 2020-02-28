Yolanda Hadid just made her return to the runway, alongside two special guests!

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star joined supermodel daughters Gigi Hadid, 24, and Bella Hadid, 23, for a jaunt down the catwalk at the Off-White fashion show in Paris, proving that modeling chops really do run in the family.

The 56-year-old first made her mark on the fashion world as a model in the '80s and '90s, but it's been quite some time since she's graced a runway. In recent years, the reality star has mostly cheered on her daughters as they skyrocketed to model stardom.

Attendees of the fashion show got to see all three ladies strut their stuff down the runway. The youngest Hadid sister kicked things off in a voluminous black gown with a bold peplum.

Bella Hadid wore a striking black gown down on the runway. Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

Next up, the matriarch of the family surprised onlookers as she walked in tailored black slacks, a white blazer and bold shades and accessories.

What a comeback! Thierry Chesnot / Getty Images

The eldest Hadid sister finished things off in a billowing blue and white gown that looked like a cross between a wedding gown and a parka.

Gigi Hadid modeled a bold design to close the show. Vianney Le Caer / AP

Off-White creative director Virgil Abloh told Vogue he was inspired by the idea of having all three women in the fall/winter fashion show.

“Off-White is my diary, it’s my journal of what I’m seeing and what I think is important,” he said. “I think, ‘What better sort of muse than not just one woman, but a family unit, the three of them, a family of models?’ I wanted to have that be the anchor of the show.”

When he initially reached out to the Hadid sisters, they didn't realize that he wanted to include their mother as well. “I sent out a text that was a little bit cryptic. I was like, ‘Hey I have this idea for three Hadids to be in the show,’” Abloh recalled.

The stylish family posed together after the show. Pierre Suu / Getty Images

At first, the youngest Hadid sister thought Abloh was referring to her 20-year-old brother, Anwar Hadid.

“We all thought he was talking about Anwar, and then all of a sudden he was like, ‘No, your mom!’ That's why Virgil is a genius,” Hadid told Vogue. “It was amazing to walk the runway with her. I think that the outfit he put her in was perfect. It was the most amazing feeling because she's always been the one that kind of gave us tips, and I think today I was more nervous than her.”

This was the 56-year-old's first runway walk in nearly 35 years, so you'd think she'd be a bit nervous. But it didn't take her long to get back in the swing of things.

“It's like riding a bicycle: You never forget how to walk,” she said.