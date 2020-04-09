When the president announced Friday that people in public should wear cloth masks, the demand to buy them skyrocketed. Now, dozens of clothing companies, fashion designers and even blanket makers have turned to making face masks.

While you can certainly make a face mask with fabric at home, there are also masks for sale. Many of the brands also have a charitable element, so you can help front-line workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak while making your community a little safer.

Sanctuary

Los Angeles-based clothing manufacturer Sanctuary is producing masks and selling them in packs of five for $28. They come in a variety of patterns and are made of cotton muslin. Sanctuary recommends disposing of them after "a few uses." Purchases will help the company donate masks to people in need, according to its site.

You can find the face masks at SanctuaryClothing.com. sanctuary

Buck Mason

A five pack of masks from menswear company Buck Mason goes for $20. Its inner layer is treated with an antimicrobial coating that the company says lasts 30 washes. For every mask purchased, Buck Mason will donate one to communities in need. According to its site, it's already planning to donate at least 196,000 masks.

Alice and Olivia

One mask from women's clothing designer Alice and Olivia goes for $10, but it's reusable and its viscose material is washing-machine safe. For every mask sold, one will be donated to a community in need.

The Alice and Olivia website sells masks in their signature print. Alice and Olivia

Jack + Mulligan

Jack + Mulligan specializes in bags but now makes reusable white masks with green, elastic straps. They're sold in five packs for $50 and are made of two layers, cotton and antimicrobial polyester. A portion of proceeds from mask purchases will go to the CDC Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

The bag brand has shifted into creating face masks. Jack + Mulligan

Caraa

Caraa is another bag maker that's pivoted to masks. A pack of five costs $25, and they're made from scrap materials from the company's production line, so they're easy on the earth. The company will match your with a pack donation to New York State's COVID-19 Response Fund, its site says.

American Blanket Company

Made of fleece, these just might be the coziest masks around. They come in two sizes, medium and large, and are sold in packs of five for $29. With every purchase, the company says it will donate face masks to first responders and health care workers. Concerned about the fabric being too thick? The company says they're still breathable.

These might be the coziest face masks around. American Blanket Company

Everybody.World

This clothing company built its brand around workers' rights and protecting the environment. So it's no surprise that all proceeds from mask purchases go directly helping the company give factory workers more paid time off. Buy one machine washable, 100% percent cotton mask for $10.

These masks are made in the U.S. Mark 1

Goodfight

Fashion brand Goodfight makes masks that can be worn independently or over a medical-grade N95 mask if you're a health care worker. They also come with sleeves so you can insert a filter for added protection. The masks are washable, reusable and sold for $30 a piece.

This mask could be worn alone or over a medical-grade N95 mask.

Custom Ink

Known for selling bulk amounts of T-shirts with personalized designs, Custom Ink is now making masks in large quantities. If you want to keep the whole family protected, consider the 12-pack for $30 or the 120-pack for $240. They're washable, reusable and made of jersey material.

Many big-box retailers, like Amazon, also sell face masks. If you decided to purchase one, make sure that it will completely cover your nose and mouth, because otherwise it won't be effective at preventing you from potentially passing on the virus to others and consider cleaning it every few uses. Avoid buying surgical masks, as these are most needed by health care workers.

It's also important to note Trump's new face mask guidelines do not lessen the importance of stay-at-home measures and social distancing. So you should continue going outside only for essential tasks and wear a face mask if you expect you'll come in contact with other people, like at the grocery store.