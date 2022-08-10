IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘N Sync member JC Chasez reveals he’s a full-blown silver fox

Chasez has fully embraced his gray, and showed off his silver locks in his debut post on TikTok.

Flashback: See Justin Timberlake and the rest of 'NSYNC on TODAY in 2000

By Anna Kaplan

JC Chasez followed suit of the rest of his fellow members of 'N Sync by joining TikTok on Tuesday, Aug. 9 — while also giving away that he's now a full-on silver fox.

In his debut post on the app, Chasez awkwardly stares into the camera with the flash on, before asking "How does this s--- work?"

As Chasez comments on how bright the flash is, his silver locks are shining in the spotlight — and users took notice.

A screenshot from Chasez's first post on TikTok.
"JC went from teen heartthrob to silver fox and I'm here for it," a commenter wrote.

"This is not a drill the front man from NSYNC just entered the chat!" another user said.

Chasez even replied to a TikToker's comment saying he has "aged like fine wine," asking the commenter "Red or white?"

Chasez, who turned 46 on Monday, captioned the post: "Am I doing this right?"
His post cuts out with a blank black screen while the chorus of NSYNC's hit "Bye Bye Bye" plays.

Chasez, who just turned 46 on Monday, captioned the post "Am i doing this right?" and tagged his fellow band members Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone.

Timberlake gave Chasez a birthday shoutout on Instagram earlier this week, writing on his story, "To my brother, we’ve come a long way."

Meanwhile, TikTokers thanked Bass, who has an active presence on the app, in the comments of Chasez's post for bringing all five members onto the app.

"I would like to thank Lance Bass for getting all of NSYNC on Tiktok," a TikToker wrote. "We've won!!!"

Anna Kaplan