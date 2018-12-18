Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Sandra Bullock isn't afraid of a little change, and she's got a fresh new 'do to prove it.

The Oscar-winning actress has been sporting a cropped cut for the past few months and somehow, it's flown totally under the radar — until now.

When Bullock sat down with TODAY's Hoda Kotb to discuss her new Netflix movie “Bird Box," the conversation quickly turned to the star's fresh new look after Hoda noticed the actress' shorter style.

Sandra Bullock showed off her new 'do at the New York screening of her new film "Bird Box." Theo Wargo / WireImage

"You know what they say, they say when a girl changes her hair, she's gonna change her life," Hoda told Bullock.

In response, the mother of two laughed, then acknowledged Hoda's insight, saying "My life is changing so fast."

Bullock has had long locks for many years. Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

Known for her long strands — typically worn straight in her signature brunette hue — the actress said she's finding a shorter cut to be refreshing, in more than one way.

"It's funny. I feel like my hair was there to help me hide. And I hide behind my hair. And when I did cut it, I went, 'Oh, OK, that's me. I can be this person now.' It's all about the hair," Bullock said.

Bullock's new hairstyle looks equally great when worn curly or straight. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Bullock has been showing off her new 'do during the promo tour for "Bird Box," and she's ready to usher in 2019 with the new style. And if you ask us, Hoda summed it up best when she said, "It looks great!"