/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Like many of us, Christmas is a time to really go big in all possible ways: lights, presents, food, family. But while that's been the way in Sandra Bullock's house for many years, as she told TODAY Tuesday, they're making a little change for 2018.

Christmas, the Oscar-winning actress told TODAY's Hoda Kotb, is "usually overdone" at her house.

"Really, really overdone, because I overdo it and then I panic that I didn't do enough," Bullock, 53, added. "And then I get more and then everyone else has overdone it."

Not this year, though. "We just stopped," she said. "Because there's so much happening in the world where people don't have anything."

Bullock has two children: Louis, 8, and Laila, 6, and has been partnered with model and photographer Bryan Randall since 2015.

"We said, 'Why don't we just make this (holiday) about other people?'" she recalled. "And they were amazing about it. So Christmas is three small gifts."

Meanwhile, Bullock is out promoting her new thriller, "Bird Box," which opens amid a very busy Oscar season. Does she have any thoughts about who should host the Oscars, now that Kevin Hart has dropped out? You bet she does.

Bullock at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2018. Reuters

"It's me," she laughed. "Surprise! Everyone's like, 'Oh, that's not gonna be very good.' It's gonna to be amazing. I need to talk about Meryl (Streep), just like everybody else, you know? I need to make some tasteless jokes, but only three."

Alas, she's only joking. "It's a thankless job," she said.

And in any case, we're sure she'd rather get back to her scaled-down holiday season with family and loved ones!