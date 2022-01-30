Fans are loving Salma Hayek's 'breathtakingly beautiful' makeup-free Sunday selfie

Salma Hayek spent her weekend gracing her fans with a stunning selfie.

The 55-year-old “House of Gucci” star posted a makeup-free photograph to her Instagram on Sunday of her sporting a blue swimsuit as she stares off into the distance. She simply captioned the photo with “nomakeup” and “selfiesunday” hashtags.

One fan commented, "Breathtakingly beautiful."

Another wrote, "Beautiful queen."

Some fans asked her to drop her skincare routine, while others simply commented a series of heart and fire emojis.

The photo was similar to an image Hayek shared last week on Instagram where she posed in the water against a large rock.

“If you forgot to make your new year’s resolutions, it’s still January,” the Lebanese Mexican actor wrote in the caption. “I made mine but I’m adding to the list.” She also included a Spanish translation of her post.

The year has just started, but Hayek has already had an exciting January.

Earlier this month, the actor’s latest film “House of Gucci” landed three Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations and the flick could collect a few wins this award season.

The drama earned a nomination for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture as well as individual nods to Jared Leto and Lady Gaga for their roles in the movie.

Gaga recently revealed details of a deleted scene with Hayek during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Rain on Me” singer said she originally kissed Hayek in the film but director Ridley Scott decided to cut the moment in the final edit.

She told Kimmel that the scene began with Hayek walking around the house as a group of cats trailed behind her.

“All her cats were following her, and Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, she put a bunch of catnip in her boot,” Gaga explained. “So Salma’s walking around the house and the cats are following her ... and then we were surrounded by cats and we started making out, and I made out with Salma Hayek.”

Gaga laughed and joked that she’s like that “really annoying kid in school that’s bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof.”