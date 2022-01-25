Lady Gaga details that cut ‘House of Gucci’ scene where she kissed Salma Hayek

Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek shared a kiss with one another in their latest film, "House of Gucci," but it was ultimately cut from the movie.

During a Monday appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the "Rain on Me" singer recalled kissing the actor and said the only reason fans didn't get to see the scene was because director Ridley Scott decided to nix it.

“But it was an awesome scene,” Gaga explained.

While getting out of her chair to show how it happened, Gaga shared that the scene started with the camera following Hayek as she walked around the house with cats trailing behind her feet.

"All her cats were following her, and Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, she put a bunch of catnip in her boot," Gaga laughed. "So Salma's walking around the house and the cats are following her ... and then we were surrounded by cats and we started making out, and I made out with Salma Hayek."

Gaga joked that she's like that "really annoying kid in school that's bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof."

However, the "Shallow" singer said that it took a little bit of convincing to get Hayek to do the scene.

"I was like, 'OK, listen. So, before we do this scene, I just want your consent to do something together.' And she's like, 'OK, OK, OK. What do you want to do?' And I said, 'OK. So I was thinking, you know, after the hit gets put on Maurizio (Adam Driver) and you get the phone call that he's dead, that I walk over to you and kiss you. And she's like, 'What?!'"

Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek share a hug while attending the UK premiere of "House of Gucci." Karwai Tang / WireImage

"So then we told Ridley and Giannina Scott — his wife was the producer on the film and Giannina is amazing. She's been cultivating this film for 20 years," Gaga continued. "So this was 20 years in the making. And so then we asked them and they were like, 'Yeah, sure, try it.' And we did it."

Hayek also talked about working with Gaga during an interview with Variety last May. She said she loved how much Gaga committed herself to the role.

“We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia. … Her accent was perfect,” Hayek said at the time. “I think we had a lot of fun reliving scenes that are not even in the movie and she is the ultimate professional, and I could not wait to get on that set.

"We really couldn’t wait to get on the set and just do it and do it together and play off of each other."