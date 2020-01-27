Priyanka Chopra uses nail art to honor Kobe Bryant at the Grammy Awards

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards fell on a sad day with the news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, had died just hours prior.

Stars arrived to the show with heavy hearts, with many offering tributes to the late NBA star. Priyanka Chopra honored Bryant by adding his jersey number, 24, onto her pointer finger.

Chopra honored the late athlete in a sweet and subtle way. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Before the show, Chopra posted a photo of Kobe and Gianna to Instagram with a caption expressing her condolences to the Bryant family. "He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant." She also shared a photo to her Instagram story of her sweet nail art.

priyankachopra/Instagram

Chopra walked the carpet with her husband, Nick Jonas, who wore a purple ribbon on the lapel of his suit in honor of the late Lakers star.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Jonas tweeted, "This is heartbreaking. Rest In Peace Kobe." He followed with another tweet, saying, "Praying for the entire Bryant family and loved ones during this tragic time."