We know you wish you could take your beloved pet with you everywhere. Unfortunately, there are some places our four-legged friends just can't go, including many pools and beaches.

Fortunately, a new product from Petflair will let you channel your furry friend for a day of sun and fun — by plastering them across your body.

Forget wet suits. From now on, it's all about pet suits.

The Australian-based company, founded by an Olympic water polo player, gathered a following on Kickstarter before launching the products online. All you have to do is upload a photo of your pet, and Petflair will scale it to fit various design options for men and women, which run from $59 to $99.

Nothing says "I love my dog!" quite like ... this. Petflair

Dogs, cats, rabbits ... all animals are accepted at the venerable house of Petflair.

If the idea of a pet swimsuit strikes you as less Fido, more Fi-don't, Petflair also offers towels and tote bags.

Someone's in a cheeky mood. Petflair

While there's no denying the suits are silly, they're for a good cause: Petflair donates 25 percent of the profits to Pound Paws, a charity that helps find abandoned pets a new home.

And hey, what could be a cuter Christmas card photo than you and your pooch twinning!

Also filing under Halloween costume ideas. Petflair

What do you think? Are you ready to turn your fur baby into a fashion statement?