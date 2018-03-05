Meryl Streep looked just like the fairy godmother from 'Shrek' at the Oscars

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

The 90th annual Academy Awards, which aired Sunday night, may be officially over, but we have one more prize to hand out: best recreation of the fairy godmother from "Shrek 2"!

There is only one nominee, and only one winner: Meryl Streep!

meryl streep: “you know fairy godmother from shrek 2?”



stylist: “say no more.” pic.twitter.com/1kGiX9mJH8 — Noelle Del Preto (@noelledelpreto) March 5, 2018

The beloved 68-year-old actress (who has three Oscars and was nominated for another on Sunday) was one of the most spotlighted members of the awards, called out repeatedly from the stage and willing to hug it out after losing the best actress prize to Frances McDormand.

Meryl Streep is magic, whether she dresses like the "Shrek 2" fairy godmother or not! Getty Images / Dreamworks Animation / Youtube

But her fans noticed that her outfit at the awards called to mind the wicked fairy godmother from the 2004 "Shrek" sequel, after she's taken the stage and transformed her outfit into a slinky red number before singing "Holding Out For a Hero."

I mean we’ve never seen Meryl Streep and the Fairy Godmother in the same room at the same time... https://t.co/4XMnIKYWik — Pollo Asado 🐔 (@_artsyangel) March 5, 2018

meryl streep really does look like the fairy godmother from shrek. all we need is for her to sing ”i need a hero” — carol îmwe (@carxlinv) March 5, 2018

One fan went so far as to make a little casting suggestion:

If they ever make a live-action Shrek 2 movie, I want Meryl Streep to be the Fairy Godmother. End of discussion. https://t.co/kkw0GaHm4g — Jasmine Joy Loring (จอย) (@Jaskjt_joy_28) March 5, 2018

We're sure Streep's sartorial choice was entirely coincidental, but let's face it — we'd totally go see that movie and cheer her on!

Because whatever she's wearing and whatever she's doing, America's greatest living actress is total magic.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.