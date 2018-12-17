Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Right about now, Megan Mullally should be trying on gorgeous gowns for her stint as SAG awards host next month. As it turns out, the actress is having one heck of a time finding a designer to dress her. And she's not afraid to call them out on it, either.

The "Will & Grace" actress took to Instagram to confirm her hosting duties and told fans that designers haven't exactly been knocking down her door lately.

"Yes, i will be hosting!! thanks @sagawards! will i be dressed as a spanish senorita? we don’t know. looks like i will be buying my dress online though, as per my usual, even though there is literally a 100 percent chance that i will be on camera, because I’M HOSTING IT. designers do not send me dresses," she wrote.

To add insult to injury, Mullallyhappened to find the perfect gown from Saks Fifth Avenue, but her online order was mysteriously cancelled.

"I’m online scrolling through the gowns sections of various websites- which i know how to do pretty well at this point- and then i tried to order something from saks fifth avenue and they cancelled my order? oh, the glamor of it all," she continued.

After reading about Mullally's dress dilemma, designer Christian Siriano came to the rescue and offered his services via Twitter, writing: “Hey @MeganMullally would love to dress you anytime any day! Xo”

So far, Mullally hasn't publicly accepted the offer, but if she does go with a gown from the designer, she'll certainly be in good hands.

Leslie Jones looked stunning in a Christian Siriano gown at the premiere of "Ghostbusters" in 2016. JIMMY MORRISON / EPA

This isn't the first time Siriano has stepped in to save the day. In 2016, he styled "Ghostbusters" actress Leslie Jones after she had trouble finding a designer for her red carpet premiere.

Time will tell if Mullally will wear a Siriano creation, but it's surprising that more designers aren't fighting for the chance.

TODAY Style reached out to Saks Fifth Avenue for comment, but did not hear back.