15 celebrities who called out designers for refusing to dress them

Forget the filters and "perfect" posts — TODAY Style is getting real! This week is all about being honest, authentic, transparent and, well, real about everything from wrinkles and body image to dressing room anxiety and aging. Use the hashtag #RealWomenHave _____ to share the topic about which YOU want to get real.

It's no secret that the fashion industry can be extremely biased toward women who don't adhere to a certain image or fit into sample sizes. Even acclaimed actresses can't get top designers to dress them for red carpet events!

Here are 15 accomplished actresses, singers, performers and models who've spoken out against these discriminating practices.

1. Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy launched her own plus-size fashion line with Daniella Pearl in 2014 AP

McCarthy has been very vocal about how “impossible” it is to find clothing in her size that’s still fashion-forward. In fact, the actress became so fed up with the fashion industry that she decided to design her own plus-size line with Daniella Pearl in 2014. “Two Oscars ago, I couldn't find anybody to do a dress for me," the star told Redbook. "I asked five or six designers — very high-level ones who make lots of dresses for people — and they all said no."

2. Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones looks beautiful in Christian Siriano dress at "Ghostbusters" premiere. EPA

It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016

In 2016, Jones tweeted that she was having trouble finding a dress for the premiere of her movie, “Ghosbusters.” Designer Christian Siriano was quick to save the day with two simple emojis: a hand and a wave.

After receiving praise for stepping up, Siriano spoke out on facebook saying: “It shouldn’t be exceptional to work with brilliant people just because they’re not sample size. Congrats aren’t in order, a change is.” The two have been a force to be reckoned with since then with Siriano custom designing many of Jones’s red carpet looks.