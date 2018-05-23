Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Talk about a major transformation!

Lucy Liu — who has rocked black hair for as long as fans can remember — recently stepped out with gorgeous, warm blond locks.

Liu is trying out life as a blonde! Jemal Countess / Getty Images

The “Elementary” star, 49, debuted the drastically different look at the Obie Awards in New York City.

The actress also showed off her new hair on Instagram with the caption, “Flip it and reverse it.”

Liu didn’t reveal on Instagram what had prompted the transformation, but her hair colorist, Victoria Hunter, said Liu was just ready to shake up her signature black shade.

“She just wanted a change, and she was sick of the dark hair,” Hunter, who co-founded the Whittemore House Salon in New York City, told TODAY Style.

Taking Liu’s hair from jet black to blond was quite the process. Hunter used her salon’s own brand of hair lightening powder, Whittemore House Hair Paint, which she says protects and nourishes the hair during coloring.

This is how fans are more used to seeing the actress. Walter McBride / WireImage

“It was over a day’s work,” Hunter said. “She had her hair bleached four times, and then the very last time, it was actually hair painted.”

Hair painting is “a modern version of highlighting the hair,” Hunter explained. “People do use foil, but it’s not the modern way of highlighting the hair anymore.”

Hunter and her assistant, Douglas Cornwall, painted Liu’s hair to “put more dimension into the hair and make it look natural, rather than just all the one color blond.”

Also, she made the roots subtly darker to help make regrowth less noticeable down the line.