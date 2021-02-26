New pics show Kristen Stewart's spot-on portrayal of Princess Diana

We’re seeing double — again!

Just one month after fans got their first jaw-dropping glimpse of Kristen Stewart as beloved late royal Princess Diana, new photos from the set of “Spencer” reveal the star’s transformation remains spot on.

Double take: Kristen Stewart on the set of "Spencer" in 2021, and Princess Diana in Portsmouth, England, in 1989. us.avalon.red/Getty Images

The fresh photos were captured in Dülmen, Germany, where the highly anticipated biopic is currently being filmed, and they show the former “Twilight Saga” actor in a well-coifed, blond Diana do and a bold, plaid fashion pick.

The look appears to be a close copy of one the former Princess of Wales wore during a visit to Portsmouth, England, in 1989, right down to the shoulder pads and oversized pearl earrings. Though when it comes to footwear, Stewart didn’t keep her feet in character.

Kristen Stewart is seen in between takes on the set of "Spencer." Sebastian El-Saqqa / us.avalon.red

While Diana paired her stylish ensemble with red pumps, Stewart opted for comfort in between takes, wearing sneakers instead.

Even though the pics seem to mirror Diana’s late-‘80s style, it’s unlikely that the scene is meant to portray the exact royal moment that inspired the look. That’s because “Spencer,” which takes its title from Diana’s maiden name, is set to cover just one all-important weekend in her life — a weekend that occurred in the early ‘90s.

The story will flash back to give audiences a peek at one of Diana’s last trips to the queen’s Sandringham estate for Christmas. In particular, it covers the period in which she decided that her troubled marriage to Prince Charles was near its end.

“It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her,” Stewart told Deadline of the film in January.

Diana and the Prince of Wales wed in 1981 and separated in 1992 before finally divorcing in 1996. One year after the divorce, the 36-year-old, who had come to be known as the “People’s Princess,” died from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris.

In January, Neon officially released the first look at Stewart as the Princess of Wales in "Spencer." Neon

Shortly after the casting news for “Spencer” broke last year, Stewart told one magazine that capturing Diana’s accent would be “intimidating as all hell,” and while royal watchers will have to wait for the first trailer before they can judge that, the 30-year-old has already proven that capturing her appearance was not a problem at all for her.