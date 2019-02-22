Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 22, 2019, 11:23 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Work it, North!

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North, has landed her first solo magazine cover — at the tender age of 5!

The tiny fashionista graces the cover of the February issue of WWD Beauty Inc, and is also the star of the magazine's cover story, cleverly titled, "Keeping Up with the Future."

JUCO for WWD

"At five years old, North West, the famous daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has captivated the digital realm with her cross-generational appeal," WWD wrote of the little girl.

JUCO for WWD

"Her distinct fashion sense belies her age, and lately, so does her eye for makeup," the story went on. "West, whether she knows it or not, is at the forefront of a generation that is highly connected, engaged with fashion and beauty and individualistic in style. Called Alpha, signifying a new beginning, this age group is unlike any the world has ever seen."

JUCO for WWD

In photos accompanying the story, North is seen striking adorable poses while modeling several brightly colored ensembles.

The little cover girl even hams it up by playing with kid-friendly props including parasols and toys. If North looks especially comfortable in the glam pics, it may be because she was styled by her fashion-loving mom.

Kardashian couldn't contain her excitement over her "most stylish and beautiful baby girl" gracing her first solo cover.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star tweeted Friday, "I’m seriously so proud of my Northie!"

JUCO for WWD

The mom-of-three also shared behind-the-scenes tea about how much North enjoyed herself.

"She picked her looks and eyeliner color and is so involved and loves fashion & beauty so much so she has the best time at her @wwd shoot!" she gushed.

Of course, even models have got to eat — so North paused in between poses to enjoy a favorite meal.

"All she wanted was nachos on shoot day and we made that happen!" Kardashian dished.

The reality TV star even compared her pride to that of her own mother and manager, Kris Jenner.

"Wait what does my mom always say? #proudmama? That’s me today and on set of this shoot!" she gushed.

Kardashian was hardly the only family member living for North's solo debut.

Her aunt, model Kendall Jenner, also cheered North on by retweeting her adorable photos, joking, "giving me a run for my money that’s for sure."