Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Wait, who is that?

Fans are doing a double take over this recent photo of Kris Jenner, because they can’t get over how much she looks like her daughter Kim Kardashian West.

Jenner traded her usual pixie cut for a top knot and face-framing bangs.

“Something new,” her hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, posted on Instagram. “A little 60s vibe on the beautiful Kris Jenner today.”

People have been pointing out the amazing resemblance to her daughter on social media, and it’s true: Jenner looks so much like Kardashian West here, from her hair to her cheekbones to her smokey eyes.

Seriously … they could be twins.

Kardashian West has been known to rock a top knot and bangs in the past. She sometimes wears a bun when she’s not using hair extensions, she once revealed on Twitter.

Kardashian West has rocked top knots and bangs in the past. WireImage

She also sported a sleek top knot minus the bangs on the red carpet in 2012.

Kardashian West once said that buns are a go-to look when she's not wearing hair extensions. Getty Images

Jenner usually sticks to her trademark, dark pixie, but she loves twinning with her daughter every now and then. She rocked a platinum pixie to match Kardashian West’s blond strands last year.

Will her top knot and bangs stick around? Chances are she’ll be back to her chic pixie cut before long. It’s been her signature look for ages, after all.

But who knows — maybe Jenner is making a major change for 2019!