Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

After weeks of baby buzz, Kim Kardashian West has finally confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting another bundle of joy.

The reality TV star appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" Monday night and shared the happy news.

Host Andy Cohen asked Kardashian West if the rumors were true — that she and her rapper husband have a baby on the way via surrogate.

And they do!

"Yes," she said with a nod. When Cohen asked if she knew the due date, she nodded again, adding, "We do. It's ... sometime soon."

That wasn't all. Kardashian West even confirmed the baby's sex: It's a boy!

That admission earned a loud "What?!" from sister and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" co-star Kourtney, who said, "I mean, I knew that, but I can't believe you're telling everyone!"

But Kardashian West reasoned that the rumors were out there anyway, and besides, she's already shared that detail with ... someone?

"I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people, and I can't remember who I told," she confessed.

The new addition will be baby No. 4 for the family. She and West welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate exactly one year ago. They also have another daughter, North, 5, and a son, Saint, 3.