March 15, 2019, 9:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

What a gorgeous, new look for Julia Roberts!

The actress just chopped her hair into a long bob and simply put, it’s stunning.

Her hairstylist, Serge Normant, posted a side view of her new ’do on Instagram.

The lob has plenty of depth and texture, with lighter top layers standing out over darker shades.

“Change is great!” her hair colorist, Kadi Lee, posted on Instagram, and fans of Roberts couldn’t agree more.

Plenty of people took to the comments to gush over the 51-year-old star’s latest hair transformation, including fellow A-listers. Sarah Jessica Parker called her new look “gorgeous,” while Heidi Klum posted heart emojis and a thumbs-up.

Roberts has experimented with shorter hair in the past, including this classic '90s look at the 1991 Golden Globes.

Roberts rocked short, tousled hair in the early '90s. The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

More recently, she sported a sleek, blond cut that reached just below her shoulders.

Roberts at the premiere of "Ben Is Back" last year Michael Tran / FilmMagic

More often, though, she favors longer styles. She sported long, blond waves as she promoted her Amazon series “Homecoming” last summer, and she was still rocking her platinum hair at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Roberts tried out life as a blonde! Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She has also chosen darker shades in the past, including this rich, auburn hue.

Roberts sported darker, auburn hair at the 2015 SAG Awards. FilmMagic

And of course, who can forget her voluminous curls in “Pretty Woman”?

Classic! Shutterstock

With spring on the way, it’s only natural that Roberts would want to try out a fresh look — and she couldn’t have picked a more stunning cut and color!