Julia Roberts is trying out life as a blonde!

The actress, 50, showed off a new, much lighter hairstyle recently while promoting her latest project, the Amazon Prime series “Homecoming.”

She looks radiant! Getty Images

Her honey-colored waves with platinum highlights popped against her powder-blue blazer.

She paired her blond 'do with a summery pantsuit. Shutterstock

The actress hasn’t commented on the inspiration behind her latest ‘do, though she did post a photo on Instagram recently with her long-time hairstylist, Serge Normant, “hard at work” on her tresses.

Her new blond waves don’t appear to be for her role in “Homecoming” — the trailer for the upcoming series shows the actress with sandy hair and sleek bangs — so she may have simply wanted to shake up her look off camera.

In the past, Roberts has often favored darker hues. Back in 2000, she rocked a dark brown, almost black shade that looked stunning against her pale skin tone.

Roberts went for a darker shade at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2000. WireImage

By 2012, she had perfected her trademark brunette waves, seen here at a charity event in California.

She often goes for warm, brunette shades. Getty Images

She added warm, auburn highlights for the 2015 SAG Awards.

She basically looks incredible no matter her hair color. Getty Images

Still, Roberts has never hesitated to switch back and forth between lighter and darker shades over the years.

She looked radiant with honey-blond, flowing curls back in 1989.

She rocked a voluminous, curly style at a premiere in 1989. WireImage

And who can forget one of her most iconic hairstyles of all time — her curly, auburn tresses in 1990's "Pretty Woman"?

Who can forget her iconic, auburn curls in "Pretty Woman?" Shutterstock

Roberts has tried out different shades of blond in the past, too. She stepped out with a similar, platinum shade at the 2014 Emmy Awards.

She tried out a similar shade of blond in 2014. WireImage

And this June, she sported warm, strawberry-blond waves in her very first Instagram photo.

There's no telling how long Roberts' latest shade of blond will last, but one thing is certain: she is drop-dead gorgeous no matter her hairstyle!