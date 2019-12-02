Jonathan Van Ness can add high fashion cover star to his list of accomplishments!

The "Queer Eye" star graces the January cover of Cosmo UK, and as usual, he looks incredible.

In the striking photo, Van Ness rocks a strapless pastel orange gown with loads of ruffles, and accessorizes with gym socks and sneakers. The 32-year-old shared a sneak peek at the magazine on Instagram, captioning the post "My body is ready."

Van Ness also revealed that his cover is making history for the British magazine: "1st non Female cover star of @cosmopolitanuk in 35 YEARS," he wrote.

The reality star joins a pretty small group of males who have graced the cover of the British publication, including One Direction, who were cover stars in 2012. Before that, Boy George was the last solo male on the cover of the magazine in 1984!

After he shared his cover shot, Van Ness' fans quickly flooded his Instagram page with notes of congratulations. Olympic skater Michelle Kwan wrote "Oh my goodness. I need a copy" and model Lily Aldridge expressed her excitement in one word: "Majornesssssss." Model Tess Holliday chimed in, writing "Yes babyyyyyyyy!! We are both Cosmo UK cover stars now!"

Cosmo shared their own teaser of the upcoming issue on Instagram, captioning their post "Yep. We did it. @JVN is our January cover star. You’re totally welcome.”

In addition to his Instagram post, Van Ness also took to Twitter to thank the publication for "showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people."

First non female cover star in 35 years 🏳️‍🌈💗 thanks for having me 🏳️‍🌈💗@CosmopolitanUK showing more variations of beauty for young LGBTQ+ people YAS QUEEN photo by @Rachell_Smith pic.twitter.com/oSXbDHaK51 — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) December 2, 2019

The reality star has gained a huge following for his witty remarks and gender-bending style over the years, and made headlines recently when he opened up to TODAY's Hoda Kotb about his decision to reveal his HIV diagnosis.

In his upcoming Cosmo feature story, the fashionista sits down with Cosmo Executive Editor Amy Grier to talk about Brexit, Bernie Sanders, binaries and much more with his signature sense of humor.

The January issue of Cosmo UK hits newsstands December 5.